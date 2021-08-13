Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAVA. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cassava Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

SAVA opened at $120.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -414.81 and a beta of 1.05. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $146.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.37.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 6.3% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 896.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

