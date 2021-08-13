CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Holdings Trimmed by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management decreased its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,470 shares during the period. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II comprises approximately 1.6% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRPB. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the first quarter worth $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 107.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 21,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. 153,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,858. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.83.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

