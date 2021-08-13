CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Raised to C$81.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCL.B. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Cormark raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$81.13.

Shares of CCL.B opened at C$72.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.66. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of C$46.22 and a twelve month high of C$75.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$69.31.

In other news, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total value of C$1,393,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,572,802. Also, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total transaction of C$4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,418 shares in the company, valued at C$7,440,424. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock worth $6,167,702.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

