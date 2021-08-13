Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €5.40 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) price target on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.40 ($7.53) price objective on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.08 ($5.98).

CEC1 opened at €6.95 ($8.18) on Thursday. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of €3.64 ($4.28) and a 12-month high of €7.60 ($8.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.65.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

