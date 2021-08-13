Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0556 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $7.36 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04.
Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 31.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
