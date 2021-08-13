Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0556 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $7.36 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 31.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC raised Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

