Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Trading Up 4% Following Dividend Announcement

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG)’s stock price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$9.75 and last traded at C$9.59. Approximately 99,188 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 854,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.22.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CG. CIBC upgraded Centerra Gold to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cormark cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.84.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 3.95.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$508.90 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 1.598439 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centerra Gold (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

