Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPYYY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Centrica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a 55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

CPYYY remained flat at $$2.72 during trading on Friday. 1,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.77. Centrica has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $3.20.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

