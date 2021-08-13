Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a 55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

OTCMKTS:CPYYY traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.72. 7,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,730. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.36. Centrica has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

