Century Casinos, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Century Casinos in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Casinos’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNTY. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

CNTY stock opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 3.15.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 4.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 4.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the second quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 49.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 18.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

