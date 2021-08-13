Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Gap Up to $30.85

Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.85, but opened at $31.75. Century Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IPSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

In other Century Therapeutics news, Director Eli Casdin acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Century Therapeutics stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

