CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of CEVA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.71.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. CEVA has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.57, a PEG ratio of 169.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.45.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CEVA will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in CEVA by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in CEVA in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in CEVA in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in CEVA in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

