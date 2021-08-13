CF Acquisition Corp. VI’s (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) Lock-Up Period Will End on August 18th

CF Acquisition Corp. VI’s (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, August 18th. CF Acquisition Corp. VI had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 19th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS:CFVIU opened at $9.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth about $14,880,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,928,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth $11,399,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth $8,389,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at $8,192,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

