Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) shares fell 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 963 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMPNF)

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning and investing in an income-producing office and retail properties. Its portfolio includes Three Garden Road, Langham Place Office Tower, and Langham Place Mall. The company was founded on April 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

