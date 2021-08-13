Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 99.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,895,329 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the first quarter worth $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 185.6% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the first quarter worth $43,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHNG opened at $21.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.49. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $867.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

