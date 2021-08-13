Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $5.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of CWBHF opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.62. Charlotte’s Web has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05).

Charlotte’s Web Company Profile

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. The company offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules, gummies, topicals, and pet products. It distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its e-commerce website, third party e-commerce websites, as well as distributors, health practitioners, and various brick and mortar retailers.

