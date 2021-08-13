Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNS. TheStreet upgraded Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

Shares of VRNS opened at $59.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.89. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.58 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $75,313.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,719,339.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $218,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,446,503.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,671 shares of company stock worth $1,680,874. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

