Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $154,892,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,318,000 after buying an additional 676,212 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 42.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 676,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,639,000 after buying an additional 201,879 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 4.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,237,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,388,000 after buying an additional 194,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in M&T Bank by 58.9% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 517,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,256,000 after buying an additional 191,962 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.76.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $141.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.19. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.48 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

