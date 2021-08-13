Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 291.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after buying an additional 35,302 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,345,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMI. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.67.

VMI stock opened at $245.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.20. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.36 and a 1 year high of $265.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.80.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.