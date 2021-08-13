Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 27,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.08.

Shares of SEE opened at $60.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.74.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.