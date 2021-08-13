Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Issues Earnings Results

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.18. 357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,465. The company has a market cap of $112.02 million and a P/E ratio of -1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.74. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $23.10.

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.05.

In other news, insider Arthur M. Krieg bought 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,632.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 815,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,033.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.