Chicago Capital LLC Buys 350 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $119.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $121.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.85.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

