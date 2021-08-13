Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 667 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 17.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 28,383.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 484,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,562,000 after buying an additional 482,520 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,110,000 after buying an additional 317,756 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 289.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 371,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,630,000 after buying an additional 276,119 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,231,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,593,000 after buying an additional 243,905 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,876,000 after buying an additional 241,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $160.37 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.86.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

