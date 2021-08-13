Chicago Capital LLC Sells 400 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 14.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 87,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 65,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 63.1% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $719,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB opened at $39.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.66.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 103.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

