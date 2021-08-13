China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. China Automotive Systems had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%.

Shares of NASDAQ CAAS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 56,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,475. The company has a market cap of $124.33 million, a P/E ratio of -80.60 and a beta of 3.15. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAAS shares. Greenridge Global upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

