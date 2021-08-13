ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,254 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 22,507 shares.The stock last traded at $39.64 and had previously closed at $40.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 10.97%.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.5679 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 0.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 33.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the second quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 173.3% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 27,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the period. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

