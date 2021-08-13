Chonk (CHONK) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.81 Million

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Chonk has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chonk coin can now be bought for about $72.18 or 0.00150901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chonk has a total market cap of $2.81 million and $9,670.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00057871 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.73 or 0.00894240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00105930 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00044081 BTC.

Chonk Profile

Chonk (CRYPTO:CHONK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

