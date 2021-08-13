Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) PT Lowered to C$4.75 at Scotiabank

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its price target dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHRRF. CIBC cut their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Monday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.31.

OTCMKTS:CHRRF traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75.

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

