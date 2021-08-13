Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) PT Lowered to C$5.50

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its target price cut by analysts at CIBC from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chorus Aviation in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chorus Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

Shares of CHRRF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.75.

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

