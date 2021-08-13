CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CI Financial’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CI Financial will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CI Financial.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CIXX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

NYSE CIXX opened at $19.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CI Financial by 339.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 86,425 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,611,000. 44.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

