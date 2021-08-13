CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Earns Neutral Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of CI Financial (TSE:CIX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$26.00 price target on shares of CI Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$28.00.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CIX stock opened at C$25.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$14.91 and a 1-year high of C$25.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$640.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CI Financial will post 3.2205324 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.