CIBC Increases GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Price Target to C$59.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GDIFF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

OTCMKTS GDIFF opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.74. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

