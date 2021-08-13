Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,758,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,414,000 after purchasing an additional 114,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,800,000 after purchasing an additional 63,573 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,430,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,562,000 after purchasing an additional 123,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,108,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,079 shares during the period. 65.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CINF opened at $121.84 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $124.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CINF. Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

