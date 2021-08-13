Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CPXGF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cineplex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXGF traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. 3,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,241. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.72. Cineplex has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

