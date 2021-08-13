Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Trading Up 12.6%

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) traded up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.98 and last traded at C$1.88. 145,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 56,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.89 million and a PE ratio of 11.06.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$6.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

