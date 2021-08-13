Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 8,921 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $8,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 19,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $414.71 on Friday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $290.44 and a 1 year high of $421.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $405.30.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

iShares North American Tech ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

