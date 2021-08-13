Citadel Advisors LLC Has $7.87 Million Stock Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,318 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $5,348,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 11,963.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 75,008 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $4,184,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 67,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 1,191.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 39,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keros Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.27 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.43.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $135,097.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $462,718.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,987 shares of company stock worth $2,598,798. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keros Therapeutics Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

