Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 358,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,472,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at $106,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at $291,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $44.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.66.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. OLO’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

