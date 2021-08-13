Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 124,762 Shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,074,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,762 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.12% of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition worth $10,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 2.1% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 211,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,425,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 12.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 141,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,090,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management raised its holdings in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 187.1% during the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 78,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 51,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

CPSR opened at $9.86 on Friday. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.81.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

