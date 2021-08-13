Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 141.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,071 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $9,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,588,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $784,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,805,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 396,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,767,000 after purchasing an additional 167,874 shares during the period.

PULS stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.73.

