Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $8.17 Million Position in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 824,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DiamondHead in the first quarter worth about $154,000.

Shares of DiamondHead stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $11.68.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

