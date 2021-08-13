Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.97.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7,127.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488,375 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 35.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Citigroup by 21.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,587,000. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,127,816. The firm has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.49. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

