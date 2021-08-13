Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Raised by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Shares of C traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,353,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,084,320. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.49. The stock has a market cap of $148.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.