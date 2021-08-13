Citigroup Raises Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target to $260.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $220.64.

NYSE MSI opened at $230.54 on Monday. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $142.75 and a 52 week high of $231.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 323.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

