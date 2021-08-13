Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Trading Up 5.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) shares traded up 5.3% on Friday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $62.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Clear Secure traded as high as $56.00 and last traded at $55.49. 3,652 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 906,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.71.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YOU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $693,000.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

