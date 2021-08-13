Clear Street Markets LLC Buys Shares of 5,100 iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FXI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,601 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,333,000 after buying an additional 1,447,938 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,161,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,335,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,075,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,821,000 after buying an additional 440,419 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $41.33 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.03.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

