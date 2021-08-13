Clear Street Markets LLC Buys Shares of 831 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 831 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,209 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $180,191,000 after acquiring an additional 125,415 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,304 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,637 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.05.

Autodesk stock opened at $332.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.24. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $335.67.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

