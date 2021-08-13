Clear Street Markets LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 236.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 696 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group stock opened at $76.79 on Friday. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,140.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

