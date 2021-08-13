Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of CLW opened at $32.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.21. The firm has a market cap of $542.99 million, a PE ratio of 141.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Clearwater Paper has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.46. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3,040.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 409.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 88.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearwater Paper (CLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.