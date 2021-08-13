Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Shares Gap Down to $9.04

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.04, but opened at $8.76. Clene shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 31 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Maxim Group began coverage on Clene in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Clene in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $529.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Clene Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin bought 207,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,996.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,944.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clene by 2,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,048 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Clene by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,816,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

