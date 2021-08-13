CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a growth of 2,304.2% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNF. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in CNFinance in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CNFinance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNFinance during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CNFinance by 267.5% during the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 667,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 485,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNFinance by 74.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,393,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 594,225 shares during the period. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNF remained flat at $$4.10 during midday trading on Friday. 2,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 726.28, a current ratio of 726.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CNFinance has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $4.58.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.16. CNFinance had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $48.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNFinance will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNFinance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

